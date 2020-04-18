The good news is, the track replacement at Stocker Stadium is being fast-tracked.
The bad news is, the track and football stadium will be closed for the next four to six weeks.
More good news, the track at Grand Junction High School will be re-opened for public use, with users reminded to practice social distancing.
With high school sports shut down for at least the rest of April, and likely for the rest of the school year, the project to replace the well-worn track that was supposed to start June 15 will instead start Monday.
“Normally the spring is just jam-packed with events, with District 51, with CMU, with Special Olympics,” said Ken Sherbenou, the director of the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department. “Now this spring all that programming has been canceled, so we saw an opportunity to take care of a capital project that had already been funded and was well in motion prior to the current crisis.”
The stadium will close until the project is completed in mid to late May.
Marc Mancuso, the stadium supervisor, knows closing the track is an inconvenience, and hopes users understand the need to find another place to walk or run for a few weeks.
Signs are posted about the closure. Colorado Mesa’s new track at the corner of Orchard and Cannell avenues is still under construction, and all of CMU’s athletic facilities are closed during the stay-at-home order.
Sherbenou recommended walking in one of the city’s parks as an alternative to the Stocker Stadium track.
“It’s definitely seen steady use (during the stay-at-home order),” Sherbenou said of the track. “It is one of the areas that we’ve watched closely and really tried to educate people in making sure when they are using the parks systems and the components that we’re able to still have open that people still have to maintain social distance.
“I think that we definitely have a great parks and trails system in our community. We’ve got 36 developed parks. We’ve got over 20 miles of developed trails, over 900 acres of open space. So those facilities continue to be available to the public.”
The $326,500 Parks Improvement Advisory Board project will strip the old red track surface down to the asphalt, which will then be prepped for the new surface.
“It’s a two-layer system, a poured system,” said Marc Mancuso, the stadium supervisor. “They seal it with that top coat, that way water doesn’t get into the surface. That’s what’s happening now, we’ve got a bunch of cracks, a bunch of different things and water seeps in and it’s causing the underlayer to lose its adhesion and it’s coming loose in a lot of different areas.”
The track was last replaced in 2002 and a light resurfacing done in 2013. Mancuso said the new track has a life expectancy of 12-15 years. As long as the waterproof barrier is maintained, the track would be re-striped in 2-5 years and resurfaced with a new top coat of rubber in about a dozen years, which could double the life of the track, he said.
Two large high school track meets are scheduled for early May, the Tiger Invitational and the Southwestern League/Western Slope League meet, but the Colorado High School Activities Association is expected to cancel the rest of the spring sports season later this month.
School District 51 also uses the stadium for high school graduations, but is considering moving those ceremonies back from May 18-19 to later in the summer in case large gatherings are still prohibited in another month. Colorado Mesa will have a virtual commencement ceremony May 16 and an in-person ceremony Aug. 1.
With the Special Olympics Colorado State Games canceled in Grand Junction this summer, it left a large window of opportunity to move the project up and not have to close the track for much of the summer.
“When we are able to move out of the stay-at-home order,” Sherbenou said, “we will have the amenity replaced and ready for service.”
Dan West contributed to this report.