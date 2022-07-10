Vehicle thieves hit the gas in the Grand Valley for two straight years.
Vehicle thefts in Grand Junction shot up more than 90% between 2019 and 2020 and remained high in 2021, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Colorado Crime Statistics (coloradocrimestats.state.co.us) for the Grand Junction Police Department.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also saw an increase of more than 48% from 2019 to 2020 and another 5% increase in 2021.
After several years of using intelligence-led policing to get vehicle theft numbers down, the COVID-19 pandemic “blew us up,” said Mesa County Undersheriff Matt King.
What was experienced in the Grand Valley was part of a nationwide surge in vehicle thefts in 2020 that put Colorado at No. 2 on the “Top 10 Hottest States for Auto Theft” by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Colorado was topped only by Washington, D.C., on the notorious list.
While the insurance bureau noted the Denver Metro area with driving the increase in thefts in Colorado from 2019 to 2020, Grand Junction wasn’t immune to the trend.
The insurance bureau’s data for 2020 ranked the Grand Junction metropolitan statistical area 95th out of 390 metropolitan statistical areas nationwide.
The Grand Junction metro area had a lower number of total vehicle thefts in 2020 than five other areas in the Colorado — Denver/Aurora/Lakewood, Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Greeley and Boulder — but “when looking at the thefts per 100,000, Boulder had a lower theft rate,” according to Tully Lehman with the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
PANDEMIC IMPACT
Vehicle thefts in the Grand Valley haven’t dropped to pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019 and earlier; however, members of law enforcement are confident things are finally starting to go in a better direction.
As of June 30, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported 81 stolen vehicles so far in 2022, down from 92 vehicles stolen during the same period in 2021.
Similarly, CBI’s information for the Grand Junction Police Department showed 108 auto thefts so far in 2022, down from 162 by the end of June last year.
“We are, as a society and as governmental agencies, finally able to work through the residual effects of the pandemic,” said Sgt. Chris Taylor, a property crimes investigator with Grand Junction Police Department.
During 2020 and into 2021, the ability of law enforcement to take a proactive approach to vehicle theft was severely hampered by the pandemic, Taylor said.
The courts were closed, there was no processing at the jail and agencies had to adjust to pandemic-related rules and issues both inside their agencies and in their jurisdictions.
Law enforcement became reactive instead of proactive and without deterrents such as jail time, there was a corresponding rise in property crime, King said.
A suspect could be stopped, but because the courts were closed, “off they go again,” said Lori Grover, a crime analyst for the Sheriff’s Office.
With auto theft and other crimes, “we saw quite a few repeat offenders during those years,” said Callie Berkson, public information coordinator for the Grand Junction Police Department.
And as Grover dug into data details to find trends, it was clear that 2020–21 “gave criminals time to build momentum, a system,” she said. “We’ve intercepted that momentum. We’re putting the skids on it.”
The courts are open, deterrents are back in place and “our ability and likelihood to put people in jail for crime, especially property crimes, has now come back,” Taylor said.
PREVENTABLE THEFTS
When the Sheriff’s Office began doubling down on auto theft in 2017 using intelligence-led policing, it also considered the crime through the lens of what was preventable and what was not, King said.
The data showed that the majority of vehicle thefts in the Grand Valley are preventable, he said.
Though the pandemic threw some patterns off, that detail stayed the same.
Unfortunately, too often with vehicle thefts in the Grand Valley, people allow themselves to be victimized, King said.
Most vehicle thefts in Mesa County happen at residences, which is different than in the Denver metro area where parking lots and garages are where most vehicles are taken, he said.
There is a comfort and assumption of safety that is greater here than in other urban areas of the state, and when a vehicle is parked at a home, some folks tend not to lock it up, he said.
“Crime can occur anywhere,” said Taylor, who noted similar trends of people not locking vehicles and leaving keys inside vehicles.
“We definitely don’t have some of the problems that larger cities do, but there is crime.”
When valuables, purses, wallets or cellphones are left in plain sight in a vehicle, when keys or key fobs are in a vehicle, windows are down or cracked or a vehicle is left unlocked, “you are really putting yourself at risk to be a victim,” Berkson said.
Numbers also show that the summer and warmer fall months are when vehicles are more likely to be stolen in the Grand Valley, said both King and Taylor.
More people are out and about during those months, and “if you’re out, thieves are out,” Taylor said.
People also stay out later because the sun is up longer, they’re recreating more at trails and parks and don’t want to take their keys or key fobs with them, King said.
You might not want to hike with your keys or take them with you at the swimming pool, but leaving them behind, even hidden in a place you think no one will figure out, “puts you at a huge liability,” Taylor said.
RECOVERED VEHICLES
While there are chop shops in other parts of the state and a vehicle could be stolen here, moved there, an identification number changed and the vehicle resold, that scenario isn’t the most likely, both Grover and Taylor said.
About two-thirds of Grand Junction stolen vehicles are recovered, said Taylor, citing statistics for the city from CBI.
“Sometimes when we find their vehicle, we also don’t find it in good shape,” Berkson said.
There’s no incentive to keep a vehicle nice, to not take it into the desert on a joyride and four-wheel in something not meant for that, Taylor said.
A stolen vehicle may be found undamaged or it may be deserted when it runs out of gas. It could be moderately damaged or crashed. It could be tied to a narcotics case or linked with another property crime.
“It’s all over the spectrum,” Grover said.
“Nothing good comes from a stolen vehicle” Berkson said.