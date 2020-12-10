Vaccines for COVID-19 will be hitting Colorado soon and Mesa County health officials are preparing their end of the rollout logistics.
“It’s starting to come in by fairly small batches,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said. “Approval starts tomorrow, and if approved, we’ll receive just under 1,000 doses next week.”
The first thing officials have had to figure out is storage. The Pfizer vaccine, the first to be rolled out, must be kept at a temperature of about minus 75 degrees Celsius, or colder than minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Kuhr said the county will have the equipment in place to handle the first batch, which will be directed first to front-line health care workers.
“We have a small freezer for storage, Family Health West has one, as does St. Mary’s,” he said. “I ordered a larger one, estimated to hold about half of what we’d need, around 190,000 doses, that should be here by January just in time for larger shipments.”
He estimated the larger freezer cost around $15,000 to $20,000.
Another challenge will be scheduling doses for each patient.
“Once we pull the vaccine for distribution, it can last for five days in normal refrigerator storage so we have to make sure it will be administered. They are also multi-dose vials,” Kuhr said, explaining that the second dose must be administered a few weeks after the first.
The plan is to schedule the second appointment once the first is administered but Kuhr didn’t rule out the possibility that other vaccines may come on the market.
“Those are some of the calculations and logistics we are considering as we move forward,” he said, adding that officials across the county are working to prioritize the first doses of the vaccine. “We’re working with hospital partners to determine who would be considered the most critical. We’ve received lists from hospitals, Colorado Mesa University ... we’ve received a lot of lists and we’re going through that process now.”
He said there is a team at Mesa County Public Health working on the county’s mass distribution plan.
“We do drills for mass dispensing, including vaccines,” Kuhr said. “I can go back to the H1N1 pandemic and, if we rolled out our vaccine as we did back then, I think we can be very successful. I am very confident in our ability to be successful.”
Kuhr said he was a public health director in Nebraska during H1N1 and sees the rollout being very similar.
“It will be very simple if handled with a common standard through each of the public health agencies in Colorado along with any partners we need,” he added.
Mesa County Public Health Clinic Manager Allison Sanchez said there will be more considerations with this vaccine than health officials normally have, but agreed the H1N1 response was a great thing to “learn off of and learn from.”
“It will be really important to understand how this vaccine differs from others in calculating storage. Is one freezer going to work or do we need 10 ... we’re taking all those things into consideration,” she said. “Transportation will be another sensitive topic — how do we transport from one facility to another?”
Still, she felt that off-site flu clinics that the health department and clinic staff set up every year will serve as great practice as they prepare to roll out the vaccine county-wide.
“I feel confident as a community that we will be able to work well and get the patients the vaccines as we need to. It will be just like we do with off-site flu clinics, we will just be doing it on a bigger scale,” Sanchez said.