Neither comedian Hasan Minhaj nor some Cedaredge High School students probably have a clue that he may be partly responsible for a pizza party that could lie ahead for them.
But that’s the direction things may be heading depending on the fate of a proposal by the school’s 2019-20 freshman class, endorsed by Delta County commissioners, to rename two features north of Delta — Clay Creek and Clay Mesa. It’s currently undergoing federal and state reviews, including by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board that was recently reinstated by Gov. Jared Polis after previously having fallen by the wayside.
The reason for the possible Delta County name changes: The geographic features in question currently are called Negro Creek and Negro Mesa.
The name Negro Creek struck Denver resident Amanda Cadorette, now 25, as being inappropriate, prompting her a few years ago to propose changing it. Her suggestion was Hops Creek, in a nod to the state’s beer-brewing industry, though she’s fine with the alternative proposal put forward by the students and county commissioners and now receiving consideration.
“I don’t really care what it gets changed to as long as it gets changed. ... It’s not about the name necessarily that I’m changing it to, it’s just that it needs to change from something, and ‘Hops’ doesn’t hurt anyone,” Cadorette said, explaining her proposal.
NAMES AND STORIES
There’s a story behind most every place name, and likewise behind efforts that arise to change some of them. That’s exemplified by proposals the new state board has been taking up and others that have been ultimately decided on in the region by the final authority on place names on federal maps and other products, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.
In the case of Negro Creek in Delta County, Cadorette’s motivation to propose a change came from an online monologue that she saw comedian Minhaj do on the topic of racially offensive geographic names. It can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD7I8fmHMH4 (take note, it includes some profanity). Minhaj noted that a process exists for proposing to change names, and Cadorette, who now works as a certified public accountant, had time on her hands before starting her new job and decided she would try to work on the issue in Colorado.
She searched a database looking for geographic features including Negro. Names that Cadorette found that concern her include one in Mesa County, Negro Creek southeast of Collbran. She also found a Negro Basin near Gold Dust Peak in Eagle County, and Negro Draw in Montezuma County. She’d like to see those names changed eventually as well; Negro Draw in Montezuma County is currently on the list of renaming requests before the federal board, which is looking to the new state board for input.
Responding to Cadorette’s proposal for Negro Creek in Delta County, county commissioners decided that while a name change looked to be warranted, the name Hops Creek is not that relevant to the area in question. Commissioners also determined that consideration should be given to renaming nearby Negro Mesa as well.
The area in question is in the commissioner district that Delta Commissioner Don Suppes represents, and he suggested involving the school in coming up with possible new names.
“It’s just been kind of a fun little project. It was interesting seeing the names the kids came up with,” he said.
The school’s then-sophomore class suggested Mouth Creek and Mouth Mesa due to the proximity of Tongue Creek. The juniors suggested the name Kubeba for the two features, as that is Swahili for bear, and it correlates with the school’s mascot, the bruin, and the wildlife in the county. The seniors recommended Colorful Creek and Mesa, in keeping with the “Welcome to Colorful Colorado” signs at the state line.
The Delta commissioners like the freshmen’s Clay Mesa and Clay Creek proposal because of the abundance of adobe clay earth in that area.
“If the name change occurs it’s going to cost me because I promised them a pizza party if the name gets changed,” Suppes said.
OTHER CONCERNING NAMES
Cadorette said that while she focused on places with the name “Negro” in them, there are other kinds of racial slurs to be found in area place names. Another proposal the advisory board is considering would change Chinaman Gulch in Chaffee County to Trout Creek Gulch. On Thursday, the state board forwarded a recommendation to Polis that he support a proposal to rename Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek County to Mestaa’ehehe Mountain. Squaw is a derogatory reference to Native American women. The new name would honor a Southern Cheyenne woman who during the 19th century helped negotiate trade and maintain good relations between native people and settlers.
Other proposed name changes in Colorado involve features named in honor of people who over the course of history have come to be viewed in a harsher light. One proposal before the state board would rename the Gore Range in central Colorado. It was named for George Gore, an Irish aristocrat. Along with his party during a years-long hunting trip in Colorado and other states in the 1800s, he carried out what is in retrospect viewed as the wasteful slaughter of thousands of big game animals and other wildlife. The name-change proposal involves calling the mountains the Nuchu Range, a reference to the Ute people who originally inhabited the mountains.
Some naming proposals pertain to nothing considered offensive or inappropriate. The state board recently recommended against proposals to rename Vurl and V H Pasture reservoirs in San Miguel County to Wapiti (a Shawnee word for elk) and Elk Springs reservoirs. Jennifer Runyon, a senior researcher for the federal Board on Geographic Names, said the longstanding current names appear to refer to early cattle ranchers and the state board apparently saw no compelling reason to recommend changing them.
The tradition of place names can count for a lot. In 2011, a Front Range fan of the late musician John Denver — who sang the hit song “Rocky Mountain High,” and long lived in Aspen — suggested naming one of the twin summits of Mount Sopris after Denver. The idea generated a lot of support and lot of opposition, Runyon said.
“Nothing’s ever unanimous in this business” of geographic place-naming, Runyon said.
Many opponents of the John Denver idea saw no reason to mess with the name of a peak honoring Richard Sopris, the Civil War veteran and onetime Denver mayor who led a prospecting expedition in the area of the mountain. Runyon said nothing ever came of the John Denver idea, which never was submitted as a formal proposal.
PLUNGE MESA?
The John Denver idea involved not a full-scale renaming, but instead the naming of a subpeak. A proposal before the state board involving Mesa County would entail naming what are currently unnamed geographic features in the Palisade area. Glenn Hayes, a retired Colorado Department of Transportation employee, has proposed naming a mesa bounded by Rapid and Cottonwood creeks Plunge Mesa, and naming the mesa’s western high spot Plunge Point. He said in an application that the name “Plunge” will be forever associated with Palisade with the recent opening of the Palisade Plunge trail in that area.
“I live in Palisade and I take pictures of lot of sunrises and that point is just kind of a prominent point east of Palisade,” Hayes said. “For a few years I’ve been thinking about a name. When the Plunge (trail) came down it sounded like a good name,” he said.
Hayes recently started a photography business called Plunge Photo, and said he was told features can’t be named for things with a commercial aspect, so he responded that he would convert his business to a nonprofit, he said.
“I’m not really in it for the money,” said Hayes, who said he has put out a calendar he sells at places such as flea markets.
Runyon said Mesa County commissioners and the Bureau of Land Management were contacted in July but haven’t yet responded to requests for input on the proposal. She said tribes haven’t responded to a request for comment, meaning they presumably don’t have an opinion on the proposal.
Both Hayes and Runyon aren’t expecting the state board to act very soon on Hayes’ idea as it works through its list of proposals. The Delta County proposal now appears to be at about the top of its list. Board members have asked that outreach occur to get input from African-Americans before it acts on the Clay Creek/Mesa proposal.
A CASE STUDY IN MOAB
The result of that outreach might be different from what some might expect. In 2017 the federal Board on Geographic Names voted to rename Negro Bill Canyon outside Moab, Utah. A popular trail in the canyon reaches Morning Glory Arch and the canyon is now called Grandstaff Canyon, after William Grandstaff, the man who was referred to in the earlier name. According to the Moab Museum website, Grandstaff was born a slave in Virginia, later ran cattle up his namesake canyon, left the Moab area over allegations over liquor bootlegging, and resettled in Glenwood Springs where he lived the rest of his life.
Runyon noted that the federal board’s decision went against the recommendation of a Utah state board that wanted the existing name kept. But she also said that the Tri-State chapter of the NAACP that includes Utah, Nevada and Idaho also opposed the name change, saying that the existing name told a story. The Salt Lake Tribune said in an article at the time that the branch’s president said the word “Negro” has been accepted by groups like the National Council of Negro Women and the United Negro College Fund, and the history of Negro Bill Canyon would be lost with a name change.
Runyon said the canyon’s name had been changed from a more offensive word to Negro in the 1960s. During that time, Stewart Udall, then secretary of the Interior Department, ordered that geographic names containing the derogatory version of the word Negro be changed.
TIME FOR A CHANGE
Suppes, in Delta County, wonders if the name Negro Creek there isn’t a race reference, but instead alludes to black-colored volcanic rock in the area. He said a lot of names in the area were named by Hispanic settlers. “Negro” in Spanish means black.
Documentation referred to in materials prepared for the state advisory board indicate the creek was referred to using the pejorative form of Negro in federal maps before eventually being updated consistent with the push by Udall.
Suppes said he hadn’t come across such references to the creek. But he thinks there’s no sense sticking now with a name that he told the board Thursday is offensive.
Cadorette is glad that, with the state advisory board now in place, there can begin to be movement on proposals such as hers.
“This board was like the missing piece,” she said.
Proposals in Colorado had been on hold as the federal board asked for and awaited the reinstatement of the state board.
Cadorette encourages others to look at geographic names and suggest new ones as she has done. More information on submitting a proposal may be found at the federal Board on Geographic Names website, https://www.usgs.gov/core-science-systems/ngp/board-on-geographic-names. It then refers Colorado proposals to the new Colorado board so it can consider making a recommendation. Runyon described the federal board as a reactive one, saying it doesn’t look to make changes on its own but instead responds to proposals by individuals, counties, and others.
For renaming proposals, Runyon noted that it’s a two-step process. First, should the name be changed? If the answer is no, end of story. Second, if a name change is warranted, what should the new name be?
“Once the name is changed, you want (the new one) to stand the test of time,” Runyon said.