It turns out that all Powderhorn Mountain Resort had to do was schedule snow dance festivities for today to get the snow gods to deliver.
The resort on Friday was reporting 20 inches of snow over the last 24 hours and 22 in total over 48 hours, thanks to a storm that produced double-figure snow totals in many parts of western Colorado’s mountains and also record rain in Grand Junction.
“It’s been an absolute game-changer for us,” Powderhorn spokesman Ryan Robinson said of the storm.
Powderhorn opened last weekend with limited top-to-bottom terrain, thanks to manmade snow it was able to make with a gravity-fed system that was first up and running last year. On Friday, crews were hard at work starting to get more runs open. Robinson said he expects a significant number to be opened over this weekend.
“It came at the right time,” he said of the storm, “and the fact that we had 20 inches was just wonderful and exactly what we needed.”
The resort still is going forward with today’s snow-dance fun, including a DJ playing music from 2 to 5 p.m. and the dance on the Sunset Deck starting at 4 p.m.
“The snow dance is going to be a little bit retroactive, but hey, more is better,” Robinson said.
He said snow dances are a fun early-season tradition.
“We’ll still get together and have a little party and encourage more help from Mother Nature,” he said.
As it happens, more help may be coming next week. But first, more about the storm that just was. Brianna Bealo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it was the result of a strong low-pressure system that hooked up with an atmospheric river system coming in off the coast of California at the right angle to bring precipitation into western Colorado.
She said it’s been nice to see the snow reports coming in.
“Up in the mountains, especially like down in the San Juans, we’ve seen totals of almost three feet,” she said.
Colorado Ski Country USA reported 24-hour accumulations at resorts that included 15 inches on Aspen Mountain, 25 inches at Purgatory Resort and 15 inches at Telluride.
Bealo said parts of Grand Mesa were reporting 12 to 16 inches of new snow. Lower down, in places like Collbran and Colorado National Monument, a few inches accumulated.
Bealo said that in some areas the storm started out as rain before turning to snow.
Grand Junction on Thursday received only a trace of snow at the official measuring station at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, where the National Weather Service office is located. The city has yet to get its first measurable snowfall for the season, which puts it behind the average year when the first snowfall arrives on Nov. 17, Bealo said. But it’s still not near the date for the latest-ever first measurable snow for Grand Junction, which is Jan. 5.
“It’s not unheard of for us not to have snow at this point,” Bealo said.
Though the city got no appreciable snowfall Thursday, it received 0.57 inches of rain, more than double the previous record in Grand Junction for the same date, which was set in 1899, Bealo said.
The storm ushered in colder weather that is expected to continue today. Bealo said that will be followed by a few days of quiet weather, and then “a pretty interesting system” is expected to arrive around the middle of next week.
She said the details of that system remain fuzzy because it’s still several days out, but weather models have been pretty consistent in indicating that it will be a strong system.
“Compared to this (last) storm it kind of has a similar look to it,” she said.
The new snow has helped inch up seasonal Colorado snowpack numbers that haven’t been off to a good start, even as a wet winter is needed to help ease drought concerns and help in refilling depleted reservoirs. By Friday, snowpack so far in the Gunnison River Basin was up to 82% of median, the upper Colorado River Basin stood at 74%, and river basins in particularly parched southwest Colorado were at a combined 73%, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service data. Snowpack in other major basins in the state ranged from just 42% in the Upper Rio Grande Basin to 84% in the Laramie/North Platte basins.
Snowpack amounts at Grand Mesa NRCS measurement sites range from 70% to 133% of median.
Robinson said the new accumulations at Powderhorn consisted of heavy snow that is ideal for mixing with manmade snow and building up the early-season base on the mountain.
He said the new snowmaking system is fairly automated and doesn’t take additional people to run, but lets the resort bring on seasonal workers such as trail-groomers earlier in the season.
Robinson said Powderhorn in its high season employs a little more than 300 people, between full- and part-time seasonal workers and full-time year-round staff. That number has grown a bit in recent years as the resort has gotten busier, he said.
Though Robinson said the resort doesn’t release visitor numbers, he said last year was its second-busiest winter season ever, just behind the record season of 2018-19.
Things at the resort promise to get a lot busier soon thanks to the new snow, if calls to Powderhorn on Friday were any indication.
“The phones have been ringing off the hook. Even though we’ve been open a week, the change in the weather in the valley and the big snowfall total sure get people excited,” he said.