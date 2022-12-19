Anna Stout has announced that she will seek another term with the Grand Junction City Council.
In an impromptu event featuring former Grand Junction Mayor Bruce Hill and business community leader Christie Reece, and Stout, who is the current mayor, gathered among supporters to discuss her vision for the next four years in front of City Hall on Saturday morning.
Anna Stout is a Grand Valley native and graduated from Grand Junction High School and Mesa State College.
For more than seven years, Stout has served as the CEO of the Roice-Hurst Humane Society and also ran a Spanish translation business for more than a decade prior to that.
One of her missions is based in a nonprofit organization she founded in 2004 that formed Grand Junction’s sister city in El Espino, El Salvador, which helps youth in El Salvador attend high school and college.
Stout was first elected to City Council in 2019 and became mayor this year after serving as mayor pro tem.
“These last four years will go down in our city’s history as a time of incredible resilience, collaboration, and faith in ourselves. We weathered a health crisis, economic uncertainty, and soaring inflation,” Stout said in a news release. “But Grand Junction showed its true, deep character and we didn’t just survive — we are thriving and momentum is strong. It would be my honor to keep that momentum going and serve this community for another four years.”
Stout is the first candidate to announce an intention to run for one of the four seats that will be up for election in April 2023.
The current City Council is made up of Stout, Abe Herman, Chuck McDaniel, Phillip Pe’a, Randall Reitz, Dennis Simpson and Rick Taggart, who will be moving into his new role as the as the representative for House District 55 after the first of the year.