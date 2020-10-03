A waterline replacement project has left 12th and 13th streets between Ute and Pitkin avenues closed for several weeks, but it will be completed this month and result in improved service, said Randi Kim, Grand Junction Utilities director.
The main project was replacing an older water main between 10th and 12th streets on D Road and on 12th Street between Pitkin and Ute avenues. Most of that work was able to be completed without closing the roads.
“In the process, we identified that some of the service lines on 12th and 13th (streets), the smaller 8-inch service lines, needed to be replaced and what we refer to as looped to improve water quality,” Kim said.
Kim said a “looped” waterline will eliminate deadends and keep water constantly flowing.
In order to replace the service lines, those sections of road had to be closed temporarily from Sept. 22 until mid-October.
“The mainline project is pretty well done,” Kim said. “They’ve got some street cleanup and patching work to do and then this small waterline replacement. So there will be work over the next couple weeks just to button up this project.”
The mainline replacement was a big project, Kim said, and included some new mainline sections. She said the city has been working to replace older waterlines.
“It’s a major improvement to our system to improve reliability and water quality,” Kim said. “So it’s a pretty significant project for us.”