Two water mains and several lead service lines are being replaced along Chipeta and White Avenues this month.
Chipeta Avenue is closed from Seventh Street to 12th Street during the construction, which is set to be completed next week. White Avenue will be closed from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Access for residents will be maintained. The White Avenue work will begin next week and is expected to conclude by the beginning of November.
“We’re just about wrapping up the Chipeta Avenue work,” Grand Junction Utilities Director Randi Kim said. “We have a few more connections to make between Seventh and Ninth. Once those are completed, we’ll be able to asphalt back the road.”
These replacements are part of the city’s regular water line replacement program, Kim said. Each year lines are evaluated for age and condition and prioritized for replacement. In this case, at least one of the mains used asbestos concrete pipes, which are being changed out for PVC pipes.
“It’s a main replacement and then the service connections,” Kim said. “One of the things we’re doing with this project is we did identify a number of lead service lines. As part of the project we’re not only replacing the water main, but also replacing those lead service lines.”
Older lines, especially ones using outdated materials are more prone to breakages, Kim said. The city has tried to get ahead of water main breaks through this replacement process.
“Our number of breaks that we’ve had has been significantly reduced,” Kim said. “A lot of the work we’re doing now is stuff that just needs to be proactively replaced.”
Kim said the city doesn’t have a set number of linear feet of main lines it replaces every year, but evaluates the lines and budgets to replace the highest priority sections each year.