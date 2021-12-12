As Judy Vanderleest dialed the phone number for Kids Aid, she pictured herself putting food into backpacks for children to take home.
When someone with Kids Aid called her back, however, they didn’t talk about backpacks or children.
They spoke about data entry and software to manage donations made to the growing nonprofit.
“They needed a system, and I’m a system person,” Vanderleest said.
With that, Vanderleest started down a path of volunteering that hasn’t taken her quite where she thought she would go.
Vanderleest always told herself she would become a volunteer for nonprofit groups after she retired. As the 21st Judicial District administrator, she served on the United Way of Mesa County board of directors for a number of years.
It was a “fantastic experience,” she said. The board visited various area nonprofit groups to become familiar with the work they did, and it was something she enjoyed.
But being on the board wasn’t exactly volunteering as she thought of it, so when she retired in 2011 and had more time on her hands, she contacted Kids Aid.
After a couple of years with Kids Aid, she got a call from a board member at Roice-Hurst Humane Society who had heard about her knack for computer systems and data entry. She volunteered with Roice-Hurst.
And then the Fruita Monument High School marching band needed a games manager for its BINGO fundraiser. Her nephews were in the band and Vanderleest remembered how much her mom liked playing BINGO, so she volunteered and got a Colorado gaming license.
It was at BINGO where Angela Christensen met Vanderleest. Christensen, whose son was in the Fruita band, had just taken a position with the District 51 Foundation and knew her new job was going to involve fundraising.
Vanderleest “seemed to know everything,” Christensen said.
Soon after that BINGO day, Christensen called Vanderleest asking for logistical help with the foundation’s White Iced event.
“Boy was that phone call one of the best I’ve ever made,” Christensen said. “Without her help I don’t know where I would have been. She’s an amazing volunteer who is kind and works hard and knows how to get things accomplished.”
From there, Vanderleest wound up on The Art Center’s board and organized raffles. “I’m not an artist,” she said.
She bought a Grand Valley Audubon Society membership for her mom as a gift, then saw in the group’s newsletter that it was getting a new database system. “The next thing you know I’m doing this membership thing,” she said.
She has volunteered for Harmony Acres, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, Marillac- Health, Western Slope Center for Children, RiversEdge West and other groups.
“They all kind of just happened,” she said. “I just got the reputation in town that I would do this data entry for nonprofits.”
Her husband, Andy Kelley, likes to tease her: Who are you helping today? Kids? Dogs? Horses? Birds?
“I am not an animal person,” Vanderleest said.
She is a people person, though, and if she helps them along with few animals, that’s just fine with her.
Vanderleest also is a founding member of The Giving Club, a group of about 190 women who each give $100 four times a year to make combined donations to four local nonprofits annually. It adds up to four $19,000 donations, no strings attached.
“It makes your $100 check so much more powerful,” she said.
The Giving Club began about 8½ years ago with an email sent to a half dozen or so women by Illene Roggensack, president and owner of Third Sector Innovations.
“Within an hour of when I sent that email out, Judy responded,” Roggensack said. “Just by virtue of knowing Judy and what she would bring … I literally felt home free.”
Vanderleest is enthusiastic about giving and has amazing organizational skills, but “she also understands things that are required in this day and age, like databases,” Roggensack said.
The Giving Club, was “going to be a blast,” she said.
It is fun, Vanderleest agreed. Four times a year, the members meet at SpringHill Suites to socialize with a philanthropic side. There are drinks and heavy appetizers and every member in attendance can nominate a nonprofit, throwing its name into a hat, so to speak. The only nonprofit requirement is that the money donated go to Mesa County residents.
When dessert is served, the name of a nonprofit is drawn at random from the hat. The nominating member talks about that nonprofit for two minutes, trying to convince the other members vote for it. This is repeated with two more nominations and then the members vote. The nonprofit with the most votes gets that quarter’s donation, Vanderleest said.
There are no site visits, no slide presentations, paper handouts or lengthy speeches. It’s “quick and dirty,” she said.
The part of the meeting she looks forward to most are those minutes when a member is trying to persuasively pitch a nonprofit. You just never know what stories will be told, what will pull at the heartstrings, she said. Will it be kids in need? A music organization? Dogs or birds?
Vanderleest doesn’t have kids or pets, and even if she can’t relate to the nonprofit being pitched, at least it’s good to know it’s out there, she said.
However, there are few local nonprofit groups Vanderleest doesn’t know about these days, and she has even started her own nonprofit: the Strength in Change Foundation.
When Vanderleest retired, she realized there was no group like United Way for PERA retirees such as herself to make an automatic donation to from each month’s retirement check.
She began Strength in Change seven years ago to fill that gap. PERA retirees can sign up to donate $1 from each check to a Colorado nonprofit focused on children. Retirees also can nominate a nonprofit.
“I thought that it was a grand idea,” said Vanderleest, who saw potential for thousands of dollars in monthly donations to be made.
However, because PERA can’t give out the names of retirees, the nonprofit “has ended up being a word-of-mouth thing,” she said.
It is slowly growing, though, and information about the nonprofit can be found at strengthinchange.org.
“She is such an asset to our community in so many ways,” said Christensen, describing Vanderleest as a “humble servant.”
“She always says that the most meaningful thing for her to receive is a letter that genuinely says, ‘you made a difference. You really helped us.’” Roggensack said.
That’s not to say Vanderleest hasn’t received awards. With a nomination from Christensen, Vanderleest was named the 2020 Kiwanis Citizen of the Year by the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction.
She also was given the Community Impact Council of Mesa County’s 2018 Volunteer of the Year Award.
“I certainly don’t think I deserved it,” Vanderleest said with a shake of her head.
All she really set out to do was put food in backpacks, but when you volunteer you bring your skill set, she said.
If she had the option now to go back to those backpacks, she probably wouldn’t, she admitted. “It’s easier doing database things,” she said.