A series of three fires was reported along Interstate 70 on Thursday evening, one each at mile marker 32, 36 and 38.
Reports of the fires stared coming in at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The Grand Junction, Clifton and Palisade Fire Departments all responded to the fires, as well as the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Grand Junction Fire Department Public Information Officer Dirk Clingman said the cause of the fires is under investigation, but fires along roads can be caused by vehicles dragging chains, discarding smoking materials or overheating equipment.
Clingman encouraged residents to take precautions and be aware of the weather.
“It’s the time of the year, things are dry,” Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky said.
Unincorporated Mesa County has not yet reached the threshold for fire restrictions, Terlecky said, but that could be on the way.
The Grand Junction area was under a red flag warning Friday for fire weather including dry thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Mesa County Public Health issued a no burn advisory Friday because of the red flag warning.
NWS Grand Junction Meteorologist Jeff Colton said Friday there were concerns about the thunderstorms because of the wind they were generating while not dropping rain.
“Any time you have lightning and the vegetation as dry as it’s been there’s potential for wildfires,” Colton said.
Starting today and into Sunday the area is expected to see scattered showers and anywhere from a trace to an inch of rain.
“This will be a welcome sight hopefully for a lot of us, finally getting some rain,” Colton said.
Monday is expected to be dry, Colton said, with scattered storms the rest of next week before things dry out again.
“Kind of a roller coaster, up and down waves of moisture rolling through,” Colton said.