The cyclist who was struck by a vehicle near Seventh Street and Mesa Avenue Wednesday has died, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office.
Douglas Sorter, 67, was killed after a vehicle struck him Wednesday evening while he was riding his bike.
Sorter was active with STRiVE Colorado, an organization that works to provide services and resources to intellectually, emotionally and physically challenged people and their families, serving as the organization's Business Operations and Development Vice President "Champion."
The local community that knew Sorter and knew of his activism and commitment to the community flooded Facebook with tributes and shocked reactions.
"Our Grand Valley and CMU community lost an incredible champion. You will be missed, Doug. Sending all of the light and love to your family and friends," was posted by Cassidee Shull, executive director for the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology.
Other posts for Sorter, who in 2021 was given the Colorado Mesa University Distinguished Alumni Award, included:
"So sad to hear about Doug. Such a great man. May he Rest In Peace." "Sorry to hear this news RIP. Heaven gained a great one." "What terrible news. RIP Doug." "Our Hearts are Broken."
Grand Junction police reported the accident Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m. No details on the collision have been released yet.
A release from the Mesa County Coroner's Office Friday afternoon listed multiple blunt force injuries as the cause of death and the manner of death as an accident.