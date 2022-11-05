Powderhorn Mountain Resort on the Grand Mesa received nine inches of snow Thursday evening and, according to Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson, has seen 3.5 feet of snow in the past two weeks. "I don't remember the last early November with this much snow on the mountain," Robinson said.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort on the Grand Mesa received nine inches of snow Thursday evening and, according to Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson, has seen 3.5 feet of snow in the past two weeks. "I don't remember the last early November with this much snow on the mountain," Robinson said.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort received nine inches of snow Thursday evening and, according to Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson, has gotten a total of 3.5 feet of snow in the past two weeks. “I don’t remember the last early November with this much snow on the mountain,” Robinson said.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort on the Grand Mesa received nine inches of snow Thursday evening and, according to Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson, has seen 3.5 feet of snow in the past two weeks. "I don't remember the last early November with this much snow on the mountain," Robinson said.
Ice and snow cling to an evergreen bush Friday morning. The city encourages anyone who needs to report an area requiring attention to email forestry@gjcity.org or call 970-254-3849. Trees on private property are the property owner’s responsibility.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort on the Grand Mesa received nine inches of snow Thursday evening and, according to Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson, has seen 3.5 feet of snow in the past two weeks. "I don't remember the last early November with this much snow on the mountain," Robinson said.
Submitted by Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn Mountain Resort on the Grand Mesa received nine inches of snow Thursday evening and, according to Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson, has seen 3.5 feet of snow in the past two weeks. "I don't remember the last early November with this much snow on the mountain," Robinson said.
Submitted by Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn Mountain Resort received nine inches of snow Thursday evening and, according to Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson, has gotten a total of 3.5 feet of snow in the past two weeks. “I don’t remember the last early November with this much snow on the mountain,” Robinson said.
Submitted by Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn Mountain Resort on the Grand Mesa received nine inches of snow Thursday evening and, according to Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson, has seen 3.5 feet of snow in the past two weeks. "I don't remember the last early November with this much snow on the mountain," Robinson said.
Submitted by Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Remants of Thursday's storm seen at 5 a.m. on Seventh Street in Grand Junction.
Scott Crabtree
Sunrise on a snowy Grand Mesa, Friday.
Scott Crabtree
Sunrise on a snowy Grand Mesa, Friday.
Scott Crabtree
Snow blankets Mt. Garfield, Friday morning.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Ice and snow cling to an evergreen bush Friday morning. The city encourages anyone who needs to report an area requiring attention to email forestry@gjcity.org or call 970-254-3849. Trees on private property are the property owner’s responsibility.
A chilly day of rain Thursday gave way to an evening of snowfall that left the Grand Valley covered in a blanket of powder.
Grand Junction National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Erin Walter told The Daily Sentinel that when the NWS measured the snowfall at its office at 6 a.m. on Friday, a total of 1.7 inches had fallen.
Walter said that, on average, Grand Junction receives 1.9 inches of snow each November, so this was a particularly strong snowstorm for this time of year.
“We already received 1.7 here at the station and it’s only three days into the month,” Walter said. “It was a pretty strong system and this is normally one of our wetter times of the year, just because we have more moisture to work with rather than in the winter when it’s colder and drier. This was a strong system and it was unusually wet, so there was more moisture than normal.”
Walter said that snowfall in the valley varied from an inch in Palisade to four inches in the Redlands, with the downtown area receiving between an inch and 1½ inches.
‘LET IT SNOW’
Powderhorn Mountain Resort was among the winners for snowfall during this most recent storm, according to totals recorded by the snow forecasting website Open Snow and provided by Walter.
Various areas of Grand Mesa received anywhere from seven to 10 inches of snow Thursday evening, with the ski resort receiving nine inches — more than Telluride (eight inches) and Vail (five inches). Silverton and Wolf Creek both received 23 inches of snow.
Powderhorn Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson told The Daily Sentinel that he can’t remember a year when this much snow had fallen at the resort by early November.
Robinson said the resort has seen 3.5 feet of snowfall in the past two weeks, making him more confident that the winter season will start Nov. 25 — which would be the resort’s earliest first day of winter on record — as planned.
“This has been an excellent early season for us with good snowmaking temperatures and significant natural snowfall,” Robinson said. “It’s absolutely wonderful to see that natural snow compliment what we’re doing in snowmaking operations. Temperatures have been very good for snowmaking and should remain low enough to continue making snow through the weekend.”
As of 12 a.m. on Friday, the statewide snowpack was listed as 145% of median, according to National Resources Conservation Service National Water and Climate Center data.
“Let it snow,” Robinson said.
CITY TACKLES DEBRIS
The storm downed limbs throughout the community, so city crews are actively working to clean up and remove the debris. The city of Grand Junction said in a statement that trees in parks and in right-of-way passages between sidewalks and property lines are maintained by the city, and that some hanging limbs that could be a threat to public safety and property have been identified and are being addressed by the city’s arborists in bucket trucks.
The city encourages anyone who needs to report an area requiring attention to email forestry@gjcity.org or call 970-254-3849.
Trees on private property are the property owner’s responsibility.
“While damage is present with this last storm, it is nowhere near the significant event that happened on Oct. 25, 2020,” said Grand Junction Parks and Recreation director Ken Sherbenou in the statement. “That event required a major mobilization of city staff along with additional resources. Thankfully, this storm’s impact on the urban tree canopy is much less substantial. Most downed limbs are of a small, manageable diameter.”
MORE TO COME?
Walter said that another storm system is expected to move over the western United States either early or in the middle of next week. However, it might only bring rain instead of a new coat of snow.
“Now the question is, ‘Will we cool off enough for that?’ Our forecasted high temperatures leading up to that do get back up into the 60s, so this time of year, we have those higher fluctuations in temperatures,” Walter said.
“What supported us this week was a pretty strong storm with what we call dynamics coming into play, such as cooling temperatures and that snow falling in the late evening hours and overnight. It’s not always the same case if that happens in the middle of the day when temperatures are warmest.”