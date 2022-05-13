A fully-involved structure fire on the 3000 block of F 1/2 Road caused Thunder Mountain Elementary to be evacuated Wednesday, as well as road closures in the area.
Two structures were damaged in the fire, according to the Grand Junction Fire Department, but there were no injuries reported.
According to GJFD, the school was evacuated at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday because of a fire nearby, but the school was not threatened and dismissed at its normal time, 4 p.m.
Parts of F 1/2 Road were closed while firefighters worked on the fire, but the road has been re-opened.
Mesa County Public Health issued a no-burn advisory banning all burning, including agricultural burning, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday because of safety concerns stemming from high winds.
The weather service issued a high wind warning Wednesday, and recorded a gust of 61 miles per hour in Grand Junction.
RIFLE SHOOTING SUSPECT CHARGED AS ADULT
A juvenile accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old male at a quinceanera birthday party in Rifle is being tried as an adult, according to the Glenwood Post Independent.
D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez, 17, was arrested in Mesa County on April 25 — a day after the incident. He was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting that happened at Home Ranch Road in Rifle shortly after midnight the day before.
The victim was alive when Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies arrived but was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
Garfield County Judge Paul Metzger did order to hold Lopez without bond. Lopez is currently being held at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction.
On Wednesday morning, Metzger agreed to bind over Lopez to Garfield County District Court Chief Judge James Boyd, where he faces five counts as an adult.