A 16-year-old was arrested at Central High School Friday after being found with a handgun by school officials.
The student, a male, was said to be involved in a verbal altercation with school officials in the school parking lot, according to a press release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. School officials resolved the incident, according to the release, and then searched the student at which point they found a handgun and called the sheriff's office.
The gun was not fired and deputies are calling this an isolated incident. The juvenile is being held at the Division of Youth Services on charges that include possession of a concealed handgun on school grounds.