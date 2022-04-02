2020 Grand Junction High School graduate Carissa Hope Crawford was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Colorado Mesa University.
Reganne McIntire of Cedaredge and Rebeka Scheiderer of Hotchkiss were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
3rd CD congressional art contest
Rep. Lauren Boebert invites students in ninth through 12th grade to submit artworks to the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
The winning artist will receive round trip tickets to attend a national reception in Washington, D.C., where their artwork will be on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol.
Any high school student in Colorado’s Third Congressional District can submit. Students must mail or deliver their artwork to their respective Third Congressional District Regional Office by April 27. The Grand Junction Regional Office includes schools in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Ouray, Gunnison, Pitkin, Lake, Eagle, Jackson, Routt, Garfield, Rio Blanco, and Moffat counties.
The Hi Fives Robotics Team 4944 is headed to the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Championship, taking place April 20–23, in Houston, Texas.
The team competed against 40 other teams last month to win the Denver Regional and qualify for the international championship.
The local robotics team designs, builds, and codes robots for FIRST Robotics competitions. The Hi Fives name originates from team members coming from the five largest high schools in District 51 — Central, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Palisade, and R-5.