Palisade High School senior Abigail Dickenson was named a 2022 Daniels Fund Scholarship recipient. The prestigious Daniels Fund Scholarship is a four-year scholarship that pays up to $25,000 per year toward a student's tuition, fees, room and board, books, supplies, and other educational expenses.In all, 240 students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming were named Daniels Scholars in 2022.
Palisade High School senior Sophia Feghali is one of 50 students in Colorado to be named a 2022 Boettcher Scholarship recipient. The four-year scholarship provides up to $20,000 per year for tuition, fees, and other college expenses. Scholars are selected based on service, leadership, character, and academic performance.
The Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus/Quartets awarded its 2020 BBHC Scholarship to Mark Richey and its 2021 scholarship to Eliana Swaro.
Richey and Swaro are both music students at Colorado Mesa University and will join the BBHC as soloists in the “Peace, Love, Harmony” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center at CMU, 1221 N. 12th St.
The concert also features the Grand Mesa a Cappella Chorus/Quartet, and CMU Tenor/Bass and Soprano/Alto Choirs, as well as the Grand Junction High School Advanced Treble Choir.
Seating is limited. Adult tickets in advance are $15 or $10 for ages 21 and younger.
Call Dennis Kiefer at 970-243-8908 to purchase. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.