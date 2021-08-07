Delta High School graduate Ryan Myers earned a Provost’s Scholarship for the 2021–22 academic year at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Kyle Propst of Mesa was named to the spring 2021 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractics Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Amanda Cegelske of Montrose earned a doctor of audiology degree from the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point.
Kaleigh Cruickshank of Grand Junction received a $2,000 scholarship, from Foresters Financial and is eligible to receive up to $8,000 over four years. The annual competitive scholarship is awarded to 250 students in the U.S. and Canada, who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their contributions toward charitable activities within their communities and have consistently excelled academically.
Cruickshank’s academic achievement and service in Kiwanis International’s Key Club, where she served as lieutenant governor for the Rocky Mountain District, were considered in her scholarship award. She will attend Grand Canyon University this fall.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.