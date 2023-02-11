Grace Ooley of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
Josie DeHart of Fruita graduated cum laude Dec. 17 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Open house at Bookcliff Christian
Bookcliff Christian School will host an open house from 6–7:30 p.m. Thursday, in the school gym/sanctuary, 2702 Patterson Road.
The public can meet with faculty and staff, tour the facility, and have questions answered.
Bookcliff Christian School has classes for preschool through seventh grade. Programs include Bible, chapel, state of the art technology in the classrooms, music, art heritage, physical education, drama, and before/after school care.
The Western Colorado Community Foundation is accepting applications for a variety of scholarships available to students residing in western Colorado.
Thirty-six different scholarship funds are available to students through one online application at wc-cf.org. Scholarships range from $500 to more than $5,000 and many are four-year scholarships. Criteria varies from financial need, GPA scores, chosen field of study or college and covers both four year degree programs and vocational institutions.
The deadline to apply is March 3. Call Deirdre McLoughlin at 970-243-3767 for information.
Juniper Ridge holds chili cookoff
Juniper Ridge Community School will host a chili cook-off, dinner and silent auction fundraiser from 6–8 p.m. March 10, at the JRCS Community Hall, 615 Community Lane.
Do you make a great pot of chili? Winners will receive the “Golden Ladle” Trophy and bragging rights.
Families are invited to join the event for a bowl of chili with all the fixings. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for students, $3 for ages younger than 5, or $25 for the family. Proceeds will go to help finish the Community Hall.
For cook-off information or to offer a service or merchandise item for the silent auction, email Brenda at bchesney@juniperridgeschool.org or call 970-986-8219.
Learn-to-ride program in Fruita
Monument Ridge Elementary School in Fruita is participating in the All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride Program and has put out a call for donations.
The program is a 24-fleet of bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, one teacher instruction bike, and certified curriculum teacher training, which is everything needed to teach kids how to progress from balance to riding a bike, a news release said.
This program will teach approximately 50 kindergarten students at Monument Ridge Elementary School how to ride a bike on an annual basis and is expected to impact up to 500 kids over the next decade.