Isabella Marie Polito of Central High School, Oliver Jerome Balestrieri of Fruita Monument High School and Abigail Nicole Dickenson of Palisade High School were named as Daniel Fund Finalists.
Area students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are Jalyn Rodriguez-Alton, Parker King, Brittany Lauer and Colin Lake, all of Grand Junction; Matt Meyers of Mesa; and Kade Bessert of Loma.
Truth Hafey of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester president’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Malia Recker of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester president’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
Grace Ooley of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
43 students receive Bloom grants
The District 51 Foundation has distributed the sixth round of Bloom Where You Are Planted Grants, awarding 43 students a total of more than $3,330.
The grant fund was created by the family of Karl Bloom, who died in February 2020.
The next grant round will open later this spring. Some of the extracurricular grants for students to participate in are Fire FC Soccer Club, Girls on the Run, Outdoor Wilderness Lab, and Absolute Dance.
School District 51 is accepting preschool applications for the 2022–23 school year. Applications and ASQ developmental screening paperwork can be picked up and dropped off from 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hawthorne Building, 410 Hill Ave. A birth certificate and immunization records also are required. To receive a preschool application by mail or email instead, go to d51schools.org and search the “Recent News” box for links and a list of schools that offer preschool programming.
D51 preschool is tuition-free and available to children who will be 3- or 4-years-old on or before Aug. 31, 2022.
Call the Early Childhood Education Department at 970-254-5429 or 970-254-5422 for information.