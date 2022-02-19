Caprock Academy students Madalyn Barnes and Hayden McDonald have been named Daniels Fund finalists.
Wyatt Pickett of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester honors list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri. Pickett graduated from the university in December with a bachelor of science in computer science.
Kia Coquoz of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester president’s honor list and the dean’s list at University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
Brandon Harper of Delta and Reagan Thompson of Grand Junction earned fall 2021 semester academic honors from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Earlier this month, six second-year Colorado Northwest Community College dental hygiene students visited the Horizons residential treatment center for persons with disabilities in Craig. Students went to two homes and interacted with nine individuals with varying levels of cognition. The students brought typodonts (fake teeth) and toothbrushes for the residents to practice brushing and administered other oral health aids.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction recently honored the February Students of the Month. Sudents are selected by their respective schools based on academic performance and community service. They are Sarah Cook, Palisade High School; Kylee Daniels, Central High School; Emilee Gray, R-5 High School; Ellah Hall, Grand Junction High School; Miranda Cook, Caprock Academy; Hailey Moore, Caprock Academy (January); and Matthew Garcia, Fruita Monument High School.
Youth Speech Contest begins
The Orchard Mesa Lions Club is accepting entries from high school students for its 2021–22 Youth Speech Contest.
This contest is open to any student of high school age. The topic is “Your passions become your legacy when you serve others ... why is community service important?”
Entrants must submit a written manuscript or annotated outline of their speech to the Orchard Mesa Lions Club by March 14. The speech must be no less than five minutes and no longer than seven minutes.
There is a local contest, a District Contest and a State Contest, all with cash awards for the winners. The local contest will take place at the Lions Club meeting on March 21. Email Lion Kathy at Turkeytrots2@gmail.com for additional information.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 970-244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.