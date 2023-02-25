Student Spotlight: Feb. 25, 2023 Feb 25, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Mary Electra Austin of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Baylor University. in Waco, Texas.Nick Vilims of Mesa was named to the president’s honor list for part-time students for the fall 2022 semester at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.Rebeka Scheiderer and McKenna Waddell, both of Hotchkiss, were named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.Reganne McIntire of Cedarege was named to the college’s fall 2022 semester dean’s list.Ashley Guddat of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Connecticut.School meeting resetBecause of the snow day and school closures on Feb. 16, Bookcliff Christian School has rescheduled its open house, which was planned for that day, to Thursday, March 2.The open house will go from 6–7:30 p.m. in the school’s gym and sanctuary, at 2702 Patterson Road. Visitors can meet with faculty and staff, tour the facility, and ask questions.Bookcliff Christian School has classes for preschool through seventh grade. Go to bcsbobcats.org or call Kenni Wright at 970-243-2999 for information.Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 970-244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Education School Systems University Entertainment Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 26° 41° Fri Friday 41°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:54:10 AM Sunset: 06:01:25 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 32° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:52:48 AM Sunset: 06:02:31 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 45% 29° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/29° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:51:25 AM Sunset: 06:03:36 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 11% 34° 43° Mon Monday 43°/34° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:50:01 AM Sunset: 06:04:41 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tue 41% 24° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/24° Morning snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 06:48:36 AM Sunset: 06:05:46 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SW @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 34% 19° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/19° A few snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 34% Sunrise: 06:47:10 AM Sunset: 06:06:51 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 8% 19° 37° Thu Thursday 37°/19° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:45:43 AM Sunset: 06:07:55 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business