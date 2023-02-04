Zachary Von Gardner, a 2010 Fruita Monument High School graduate and a 2015 Colorado Mesa University graduate, has completed his doctorate degree at in cellular and molecular biology, from Boston University in Massachusetts. Von Gardner is employed with the Ely Lilly and Company in Boston, as a research doctor of genetic medicine.
Marshall Quast of Whitewater was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Alexis Marushack of Clifton was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois.
Ryan Peters of Paonia earned a master of arts degree Dec. 10, from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Fruita Monument High School graduate Annie Christensen was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Baylor University, in Waco, Texas.
Alyssa Bayles of Delta, Rianna Bradley of Fruita and Elsie Wilkens of Grand Junction were named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah. Dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Utah Tech went to Josiah Henry and Jaden Rutkowski, both of Fruita; Megan Jenkins of Cedaredge; Railey Largent of New Castle; Gavin Peterson of Rifle; and Laisha Aleman and Alexandra Gaona, both of Delta.
Area students earned degrees at the end of the fall 2022 semester, from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Ricardo Lopez Jr. of Eckert earned a bachelor of science in business administration; Soledad Almanza of Olathe earned a bachelor of science in audiology and speech-language sciences, cum laude; Michelle Hagerman of Grand Junction, a master of arts in educational leadership; Yaima Rosado of Grand Junction, a bachelor of science in audiology and speech-language sciences, magna cum laude; and Ben Spomer of Grand Junction, a bachelor of arts in criminology and criminal justice.
Fruita Monument High School graduate Jake Christensen was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Colorado School of Mines in Golden. He will graduate in May with a degree in mining engineering with a minor in business and economics.
Caprock enrollment begins
Caprock Academy’s kindergarten open enrollment for the 2023–24 school year be Feb. 6–23.
Intent to Enroll forms will be accepted from 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, in the administration office with the exception of Presidents’ Day. Additional acceptance dates are from 5–6 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 21.
The public is welcome at the lottery, taking place at 4 p.m. March 7, in Caprock Academy’s Auxiliary Gym, 714 24 1/2 Road.
Caprock Academy intends to offer a full-time kindergarten and a morning, half-time kindergarten option. Half-time kindergarten is contingent upon a minimum of eight students registering by the deadline.
Enrollment for first through eighth grade begins Monday, Feb. 6, continuing through Jan. 26, 2024.
Ninth through 11th grade enrollment also begins on Monday, and continues through Oct. 2, 2023.