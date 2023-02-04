Zachary Von Gardner, a 2010 Fruita Monument High School graduate and a 2015 Colorado Mesa University graduate, has completed his doctorate degree at in cellular and molecular biology, from Boston University in Massachusetts. Von Gardner is employed with the Ely Lilly and Company in Boston, as a research doctor of genetic medicine.

Marshall Quast of Whitewater was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Central College in Pella, Iowa.

