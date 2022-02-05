Emily Landwehr and Kiersten Merriam, both of Grand Junction, were named to the fall 2021 semester president’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
Bridget Miller of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
Kim Gerlach of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
Chase Jonjak of Glade Park and Katelyn Fry of Grand Junction earned academic distinction for the fall 2021 semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
Area students were named to the fall 2021 semester honor roll at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah: Alyssa Bayles of Delta; Noah Hart, Brooklyn Hollingshead and Jaden Rutkowski, all of Fruita; and Kaylee Fullmer and Elsie Wilkens, both of Grand Junction.
Marshall Quast of Whitewater was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Sitori Carver of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Alyssa Hoyt of Parachute earned academic excellence during the fall 2021 semester at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
Spelling bee winners going to state
School District 51’s Middle School Spelling Bee took place Jan. 29 at West Middle School, with 80 students from 11 middle schools participating.
Henry Kamstra from Redlands Middle School took first place. The second place winner was Carter Reynolds, from East Middle School; third place, Erik TerLouw, East Middle School, and fourth place, Kadynce Wells, from Redlands Middle School.
The four winners are invited to participate in the Colorado State Spelling Bee. The state’s written round will take place online prior to selecting the oral round winners to compete in person in Denver.
Kindergarten enrollment to begins
Caprock Academy will begin its kindergarten open enrollment for the 2022–23 school year on Monday. Intent to Enroll Forms will be accepted from 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until Feb. 24, in the administration office, 714 24½ Road. Forms will also be accepted from 5–6 p.m. on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22. The lottery will take place at 4 p.m. on March 1, in Caprock’s Auxiliary Gym. The lottery is open to the public.
Caprock Academy will offer both full-time kindergarten and a morning, half-time kindergarten option for the 2022–23 school year. Half-time kindergarten will be contingent upon a minimum of eight students registering. If the minimum number of requests for half-time kindergarten are not received, Caprock will offer full-time kindergarten only.
Enrollment for first through eighth grade will also begin Monday, continuing through Jan. 20, 2023. Ninth through 11th grade enrollment also begins Monday, continuing through Oct. 3.
Call 970-243-1771 or go to caprockacademy.org for information.
