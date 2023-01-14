Alexus Longo, a 2015 Palisade High School graduate and 2019 CU Boulder graduate, was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at State University of New York Binghamton, in Binghamton, New York. Longo is studying in the Cognitive and Brain Sciences PhD program at SUNY Binghamton.

Jeremy Rice of Fruita was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Young Harris College in Young Harris, Georgia.

Tags