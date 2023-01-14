Alexus Longo, a 2015 Palisade High School graduate and 2019 CU Boulder graduate, was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at State University of New York Binghamton, in Binghamton, New York. Longo is studying in the Cognitive and Brain Sciences PhD program at SUNY Binghamton.
Jeremy Rice of Fruita was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Young Harris College in Young Harris, Georgia.
Connor Meredith, a 2015 Palisade High School graduate and 2019 CU Boulder graduate, was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list for the at CU Boulder. Meredith is a PhD candidate at CU Boulder studying mathematics.
Jack Priske of Fruita was named to the fall 2022 term dean’s list at Warburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Brandon Meredith, a 2014 Palisade High School graduate, was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Colorado Mesa University. Meredith is working toward a bachelors of science in nursing.
Montessori school has open house
Monument View Montessori Charter School in Fruita will host an open house for prospective families from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the school, 1956 U.S. Highway 6.
Monument View Montessori is a free, public charter school that also has a tuition-based preschool. Prospective families are invited to the open house and to take a tour of the school.
Enrollment season is underway and applications must be submitted to be included in the Open Lottery for the K-3 program, a news release said. “This is a great opportunity for families to ask questions and learn about what Montessori education has to offer.” Go to mvmcharter.org for information and to RSVP.
