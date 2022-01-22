Georgina Binkley, Jacob Chermok and Liesen Crow, all of Grand Junction, and Cassandra Kenny of Rangely, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Students named to the 2021 president’s list at SNHU are Vincente Prisco and Alyce Prisco, both of Crawford; Anona Lofton of Fruita; Cassandra Brueckmann of Parachute; Margaret Kline of Cedaredge; Jesse Crisler of Rifle; and Nathan Pesta, Lilian Ongaki and Colin Morrison, all of Grand Junction.
Marion Furukawa of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
Jack Priske of Fruita was named to the fall 2021 term dean’s list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Jacob Weaver of Fruita was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Connor Meredith, a 2015 Palisade High School graduate and 2019 CU Boulder graduate, was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at CU Boulder. Meredith is a PhD candidate studying mathematics.
Alexus Longo, a 2015 Palisade High School graduate and 2019 CU Boulder graduate was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the State University of New York Binghamton in Binghamton, New York. Longo is one of four students accepted into the Cognitive and Brain Sciences PhD program at SUNY Binghamton.
Ridgway Park offers scholarships
The Friends of Ridgway State Park Inc. is offering two $2,000 scholarships to college students who have completed at least one semester of post-secondary education.
Applicants must have graduated from high schools in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, San Miguel or Ouray counties and be enrolled in studies leading to a degree in environmental/biological sciences or equivalent.
Applications can be obtained from the Ridgway State Park office by calling 970-626-5822 or by email at johnorglenda@outlook.com.
The application deadline is April 30.
Tuition help from Co-op Country
Co-op Country Stores in Fruita, Nucla and Palisade are offering scholarships to area high school graduates.
Two different scholarship opportunities are available — the Fruita Co-op/Agriculture Future of America Leader and Academic Scholarship in the amount of $4,200; and the Fruita Co-op Scholarship in the amount of $500–$2,500.
Candidates must complete the application and a written essay and have an acceptable GPA. The scholarships can be used for any agriculture related advanced education program.
“Our intent is to help today’s youth become tomorrow’s leaders in agriculture by offering financial assistance to help develop and sustain the agriculture industry in America,” a news release said.
Applications are available online agfuture.org/Scholarships. Applications must be received by March 9.
