Reagan Thompson of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2022 semester academic honors list at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Emma Wise of Delta was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Abigail Marie Halley of De Beque and Michaela C. Fessler of Fruita were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Cameron Tucker of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Kari Boyd of Delta was named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
Kate Hudak of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
Bridget Miller of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempsted, New York.
Maggie Machale of Montrose and Benjamin Swain and Paul Wilson-Harmon, both of Grand Junction, earned degrees on Dec. 16, from Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana.
Area students were named to undergraduate honor rolls for the fall 2022 semester at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. Students named to the dean’s list are Emma Stumpf of Cedaredge; Alexis Beller and Joshua Stagner, both of Delta; Tatum Brown and Dylan Kessler, both of Grand Junction; and Ashley Ortega of Montrose. Students named to the MSU president’s list are Bau Savage of Grand Junction; and Jacob Kettell and Maggie Machale, both of Montrose.
