Jacob Weaver of Fruita was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Tasha Prock of Fruita graduated recently from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Prock earned a master of science in nursing, family nurse practitioner degree.
Josie DeHart of Fruita was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at University of Wisconsin, in Whitewater, Wisconsin.
K.C. Carlson of Delta, AislynnDavis of Grand Junction and Addelaide Steele of Palisade were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska.
Donation will help girls in school
D51 Foundation and the Western Colorado Community Foundation announced a $4,200 donation from the Evelyn and Glen Haley Fund for Women and Girls and the Bruce Dixson Fund.
Established at the Community Foundation, the funding will support $3,000 at the Grand Junction High School Boutique and Haberdashery and $1,200 to install four Aunt Flow Dispensers at the high school.
Grand Junction High School senior Megan TerLouw’s Senior Capstone project through Agents of Change focused on providing Aunt Flow dispensers at the high school.
Aunt Flow dispensers provide feminine hygiene products free in restrooms.
“Even in the United States, a first world country, and in Grand Junction, many girls still have to miss school due to not having access to menstrual products.
The donation from Western Colorado Community Foundation through the D51 Foundation will buy menstrual product dispensers that grant female students access to free menstrual products and ensure that they can continue going to school and not miss out on their education,” said TerLouw in a news release.
The four dispensers will cost $1,200 and will be placed in the new high school when it is complete.
The GJHS Boutique and Haberdashery was started two years ago by French teacher Jodee Cronk. It operates throughout the school year in a classroom to provide basic needs, including school supplies, clothing, and hygiene items to students in need.
“This donation from the Western Colorado Community Foundation will go a long way in helping us meet the basic needs of the students at GJHS through the Tiger Boutique and Haberdashery.
It will provide hygiene products, necessary articles of clothing, and school supplies which increases students’ comfort, confidence, and ability to learn,” said Cronk in the release.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 970-244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.