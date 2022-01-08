Addelaide Steele of Palisade was named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska. Steele earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Jaden P. Stewart of Fruita was named to the fall 2021 semester honor roll at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
Reganne McIntire of Cedaredge and Rebeka Scheiderer of Hotchkiss were named to the fall 2021 deans list at Chadon State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
Cameron Tucker of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
School of Choice season is open
School District 51 parents and guardians interested in School of Choice for the 2022–23 school year can submit applications from 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
The School of Choice process usually takes place in March, but is being moved up this year to give schools more time to prepare for projected enrollment and staff buildings adequately before the start of the next school year.
School of Choice is an option for families who wish to send their children to a school that is outside their home’s school attendance boundaries. It does not apply to schools with lottery systems, academic options schools, academic options programs, charter schools, state charter schools, private schools, homeschooling, International Baccalaureate at Palisade High, STEM at Central High, Challenge Program at East Middle School or P-TECH at Central, Grand Junction High and the Career Center,
When the School of Choice window opens, parents should use their ParentVue account to complete the application or go to d51schools.org and submit applications electronically through the the School of Choice button on the home page.
School of Choice applications are time-stamped and approved on a first-come, first-served basis. Principals will notify applicants starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 11, whether their application has been accepted or denied. Those accepted through School of Choice, must sign and return a letter of commitment no later than Feb. 18.
Transportation is not provided to School of Choice students. Families already participating in School of Choice do not have to reapply if they plan to stay at the same school next year.