Area students earned degrees May 6 from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cheyenne Bigler of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of science degree, business administration, and Ariah Jansen-Booker of Grand Junction, a bachelor of science in biology.
Ava Severs of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Hunter Kelchner of Grand Junction was named to the winter 2021 semester dean’s list at Saginaw Valley State University in University Center, Michigan.
Marion Furukawa of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
Art Song awards scholarships
Art Song Colorado has awarded $3,700 scholarships to Colorado Mesa University students Mariah Griffith, McKenna Hiler and David Silvano to attend the International Performing Arts Institute’s (IPAI) summer session.
“These scholarships are a natural expansion of Art Song Colorado’s educational mission,” said founder Eapen Leubner in a news release.
“With the collaboration of Graham and Stefanie Anduri, we were able to partner with IPAI to help support these Colorado Mesa University students and further their education.”
“This ASC initiative was supported through generous donations by Charles and Robbie Breaux and Alyssa Roberts of Christian Brothers Realty,” the release said.
At the summer session, musicians will train with international artists, develop a personal career plan, and perform alongside a community of young artists in a supportive environment.
