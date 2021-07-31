Area students graduated recently from Fort Lewis College in Durango. Tabitha Andersen of Nucla earned a degree in writing; Clifton Braddy of Hotchkiss, a degree in history; Saydee Culver of Delta, a degree in exercise physiology; and Rachel Matheson of Glenwood Springs, a degree in psychology.
Gillian Kelley of Palisade and Megan Sandoval of Delta were named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Mary Mixter of Austin earned a doctor of musical arts, music performance from the College of Letters and Science at University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin.
Bridget Miller of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 provost’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
Grand River taking students
An expanded Grand River Academy is accepting new students for the 2021–22 school year.
Grand River is an established, online hybrid program that offers District 51 students an online education most of the week with time in a physical classroom at least once a week. The program is absorbing the D51 Online program this year and is making room for up to 650 students, with space still available.
The program was created last year to serve students who were not yet comfortable returning to school after the district went to remote learning for the fourth quarter of the 2019–20 school year because of the pandemic.
“While Grand River students have historically been more successful with a hybrid model that involves at least some in-person instruction, GRA will be offering an online-only option for middle and high school students,” a news release said.
“Families interested in an online program this year because they are concerned about exposure to COVID-19 or they want an online experience for their child can enroll in Grand River and either choose the online-only option for middle and high school students or, the hybrid model for k-12.”
Go to d51schools.org/d51_online for information and enrollment forms.
