Area students were named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. They are Shanon K. Reis of Fruita, Kade Bessert of Loma and Jalyn Rodriguez-Alton, Nolan Zed Acree, Parker Phillip King, Brittany Lynn Lauer and Colin Robert Lake, all of Grand Junction.
Garrison Corn of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of arts degree in May from Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota. Corn was also named to the dean’s list at the university.
Triniti Krauss of Fruita was named to the spring 2022 semester president’s list at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Layne Thompson of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida.
Cade Moseley of Grand Junction, Adair Ela of Hotchkiss and Hayley Mitchell of Montrose were named to the spring 2022 semester scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
Cameron Lee-Parker of Montrose was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Tanner Shields of Grand Junction graduated May 29, summa cum laude, with a bachelor of arts degree in biochemistry from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Andrea Hamilton of Palisade was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Emporia State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
