Alexus Longo, a 2015 graduate of Palisade High School and 2019 graduate of CU Boulder, was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at State University of New York Binghamton, in Binghamton, New York. Longo is studying in the Cognitive and Brain Sciences PhD program at SUNY Binghamton.
Faith Humphrey of Parachute was named to the spring, 2022 semester dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. Humphrey is majoring in interactive media animation.
Marshall Quast of Whitewater was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Michaela C. Fessler of Fruita was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Kaci Hanks of Glade Park, Christopher Franklin of Grand Junction and Mary Nichols of Mesa were named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Joshua Erkman of Loma, will earn a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering this weekend, from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
Delaney Galbraith of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences and Chase Gran of Loma earned a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration last month from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Vo-tech scholarships awarded
The Western Colorado Community Foundation has committed $205,000 in scholarship awards to support 15 Mesa County students to attend four-year universities or vocational training.
WCCF manages 36 scholarship funds across western Colorado. These scholarship were awarded:
Anna Lee Janowitz Scholarship: Kien Cogley
Bill Patterson: Mathew Carcia and Drew Woytek
Caddo Scholarship: Arianna Miklos, Carcia, Rylan Birch and Trustyn Miller
Fruita Rotary Club (Mike Williams) Scholarship: Aaliyah Sanders
Kathy Pippenger Scholarship: Sanders
Mastin Virgona Scholarship: Jordan Dehmel and Ashtyn Miller
Waldeck Nursing Scholarship: Tallen Long
Willson Education Scholarship: Sydni King, Grace Calkins, Kaylee Teetsel, Sierra Hain and Kathryn Ghilarducci
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 970-244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.