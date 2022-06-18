Student Spotlight: June 18, 2022 Jun 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Lily MacCachran of Grand Junction graduated magna cum laude last month with a bachelor of science degree in biology from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.Truth Hafey of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.Jared Johnson of Eckert was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.Kiersten Merriam of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 semester president’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.Sitori Carver of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of science, victim studies, from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.Rachel Hutchins of Fruita earned a bachelor of arts in sociology and Sam Rodriguez of Hotchkiss earned a bachelor of arts in economics from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.Jacob Weaver of Fruita was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 970-244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dean's List Bachelor University Education Grand Junction Semester Spotlight Degree Fruita Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 11% 74° 97° Fri Friday 97°/74° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 05:48:09 AM Sunset: 08:42:23 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 19 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Sat 51% 64° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/64° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 51% Sunrise: 05:48:16 AM Sunset: 08:42:41 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sun 49% 55° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/55° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 05:48:24 AM Sunset: 08:42:57 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 4% 52° 82° Mon Monday 82°/52° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:48:35 AM Sunset: 08:43:12 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: W @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 12% 60° 89° Tue Tuesday 89°/60° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 05:48:47 AM Sunset: 08:43:25 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 62° 90° Wed Wednesday 90°/62° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:01 AM Sunset: 08:43:35 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 35% 62° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/62° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 05:49:17 AM Sunset: 08:43:45 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: WSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business