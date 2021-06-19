Greta A. Van Calcar of Palisade graduated June 12 with a bachelor of science degree in renewable materials from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
Grace Ooley of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
Jack Priske of Fruita was named to the winter–May 2021 term dean’s list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.