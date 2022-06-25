John Laubach of Grand Junction earned a masters of arts degree in spiritual formation and Gabriel Gordon of Grand Junction earned a masters of arts degree in theological studies recently from George Fox University, in Newberg, Oregon.
Kate Hudak of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at University of Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Grace Ooley of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
Colby Rupp of Cedaredge was named to the spring 2022 semester president’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Angela Johnson of Grand Junction earned a health information tech/coding degree from Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Minnesota.
Jack Priske of Fruita was named to the winter/May 2022 term dean’s list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Malia Recker of Grand Junction was named was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
Grace Enriquez of Grand Junction graduated recently with a bachelor of arts degree in international relations with high honors from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
McKenna Johnson of Crawford graduated in April with a social work/gerontology degree from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. Johnson also earned academic excellence for the spring 2022 semester.
Hannah Neal of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of science degree in biology, cum laude, May 8, from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Neal was named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Area students were named to honors lists for the spring 2022 semester at Montana State University in Bozeman. Alexis N. Beller of Delta was named to the presidents list. Dean’s list recognition was given to Conner James Brooks of Cedaredge, Maggie A. Machale of Montrose, and Raleigh Edward Carlton, Dylan Robert Kessler, and Bella M. Sauvage, all of Grand Junction.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 970-244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.