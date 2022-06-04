Angela Johnson of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 semester president’s list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
Sarah Wagler of Rifle was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s honor roll at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
Aislynn Davis of Grand Junction and Addelaide Steele of Palisade were named to the spring 2022, semester dean’s list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska.
Justin R. Modarres-Fathi of Grand Junction earned a masters of business administration degree in healthcare May 21 from University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Gahbrielle McBride-Culpepper of Grand Junction graduated May 14 and was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at Eastern New Mexico University, in Portales, New Mexico.
Area students graduated May 14 from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Marcus Halberg of Grand Junction earned a degree in psychology and Anna Hartman of Montrose earned a degree in English and theology.
Connor Meredith, a 2015 Palisade High School graduate and 2019 CU Boulder graduate, was named to the spring 2022 semester dean’s list at CU Boulder where he is a current PhD candidate studying mathematics.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 970-244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.