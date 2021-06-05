Cameron Tucker of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Area students earned degrees recently from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Zhiyuan Sun of Fruita earned a bachelor of arts in visual communications design and Haley Groves of Rifle earned a bachelor of arts in criminal justice. Groves was also named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at the university.
Cara Groves of Rifle was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
Emily Dolloff-Holt of Austin graduated cum laude last month with a BA degree in anthropology from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.
Trista Wyckoff of Grand Junction graduated May 8 with a doctor of physical therapy degree from University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
Area students were named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are Holly Jenkins of Eckert, Matt Meyers of Mesa, Shani Reis of Fruita, Sydney Romain of New Castle and Nolan Acree, Brittany Lauer, Emily Moore, and Georgia Swelstad, all of Grand Junction,
Area students earned degrees last month from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. Cassidy R. Bryant of Grand Junction earned a degree in athletic training, Kelli K. DeCrow of Grand Junction earned a degree in criminal justice and Alejandro Aguilera Rodriguez of Hotchkiss earned a degree in criminal justice.
Ainsley Weliver of Grand Junction earned a master of science degree recently from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Taylor Voight of Crawford was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in nursing, from University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Kristi Lynn Burke of Grand Junction earned a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude, from Albright College’s School of Professional Studies in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Students were named to the spring 2021 semester honor roll at Montana State University. They are Cole Stumpf of Cedaredge; Alexis Beller and Kaitlynn Richman, both of Delta; Scott Dietel of Grand Junction; and Daniel Hurford, Gavriel Lightsey, Maggie Machale and Kael Van Buskirk, all of Montrose.
Josie DeHart of Fruita was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin in Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Area students were announced recently as part of the distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $30 million. Grand Junction High School graduate Parker J. Stanfield earned the National Merit University of Florida Scholarship with a probable career field of orthopedics. Coal Ridge High School graduate, Dylan J. Pidcock of Silt, earned the National Merit Colorado State University Scholarship with a probable career field of mathematics.
Kiwanis award $65,000 in scholarships
The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction has awarded $65,000 in scholarships this year to high school graduates and current college students. Twenty-six students received $2,500 each to use for higher education.
A total of $50,000 was awarded at the May 20 Kiwanis Club meeting to members of high school Key Club, Colorado Mesa University Circle K Club, and to relatives of Kiwanis Club members.
Fruita Key Club recipients are Kaleigh Cruikshank, Annie Christensen, Mackenzie Wells, Audrey Geer and Ella Haupt.
CMU Circle K recipients are: Taryn Glentzer (current club President), Alyssa Blomberg, Amanda Brown and Annie Kalmbach.
Kiwanis members’ relatives who received scholarships are Maddie Price, Addie Schmidt, Audrey Mills and Rayna Watkins-Thomson.
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com,by fax at 244-8578.