Ryan M. Myers of Delta and Ann Louise Christensen of Grand Junction were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Bailey Loesch of Loma was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Minnesota North College in Hibbing, Minnesota.
Ava Severs of Grand Junction and Kurtis Nethington of Delta were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Maronda D. Blankenship of Grand Junction earned a master of education, special education, high incidence degree from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
BayLea Sparks, a 2022 Fruita Monument High School graduate, was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina.
Joshua Scott of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
Mandi Jebe of Grand Junction earned a master of science-life sciences communication degree Dec. 18, from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at University of Wisconsin-Madison, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Freemasons offer scholarships
Grand Valley Freemasons are offer scholarships to graduating high school seniors to attend college or a vocational school.
There are four Masonic Lodges in the Grand Valley, each offerings a one-time scholarship to graduating seniors in School District 51.
The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Masons in Colorado offers a four-year scholarship to college and a grant for vocational schools to any graduating high school senior in Colorado.
The deadline for women to apply for the 2023 Game Changers Scholarship is May 12.
City Market and The Procter & Gamble Co. will award one $2,000 scholarship to a local diverse woman pursuing a business-related, sciences, technical and/or liberal arts undergraduate degree or certificate.
Bringing Music to Life will host its annual instrument drive March 6–19, giving new life to gently-used band and orchestra instruments.
The public is invited to donate instrument they no longer play to the drive. Roper Music in Grand Junction is one of 16 sites in Colorado accepting the donated instruments. All types of band and orchestra instruments are welcome. Tubas, baritones, tenor saxophones, string basses, cellos and violas are especially needed, a news release said.
Donations to a repair fund are also accepted and go toward the repair and refurbishing of the donated instruments. Instruments will be delivered to deserving school music programs before the start of the 20023–24 school year.