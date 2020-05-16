National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced recently that Meeker High School student Brynlee R. Williams is a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship winner. Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 scholarship program.
Area students earned degrees recently from Boise State University in Boise, Idaho. Rebekah Rozowski of Fruita earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and Brett Nelson of Grand Junction earned a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Taylor F. Dickerson of Grand Junction earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism, culture and society from The King’s College in New York, New York. Dickerson’s achievements at the college include service associate for the House of Ten Boom (2016–18), service coordinator for the student body (2019–20), president of International Justice Mission Chapter (2017–20), and United Nations intern for the World Evangelical Alliance (2018–20)
UFG Insurance has awarded Lila Dere of Grand Junction a $2,000 scholarship as part of its 2020 Worth It distracted driving awareness program. Ten students were selected for scholarships based on short answers and an essay expressing why life is worth more than the danger of driving distracted.
Collier Westcott of Grand Junction graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
Remote learning offered
In response to school closures across Colorado, Rocky Mountain Public Media in partnership with the Office of the Governor, the Colorado Department of Education, and the Colorado Education Initiative, will provide K-3 learners, their families, and caregivers with direct-to-home remote literacy learning on broadcast and online.
Beginning Monday, K-3 literacy lessons will be broadcast from 8–10 a.m. Monday–Friday on Rocky Mountain PBS.
Lessons will also be available for free streaming online at rmpbs.org/ColoradoClassroom and on the PBS Video App.
Teacher-guided lessons will be broadcast in English with Spanish closed captioning and accompanying lesson plans, and student work packets will be posted at the website. Printed materials can be shipped at no charge to families without internet access, on request, by calling 800-274-6666.
