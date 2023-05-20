Kate Ellyson, a 2020 Palisade High School graduate, will graduate magna cum laude from the University of Arizona, Eller College of Management, WA Franke Honors College, with a bachelor of science in business administration/management/marketing. She will join the Grand Junction Sports Commission as its marketing coordinator.

Evelyn Shenk of Paonia was named to the spring 2023 semester dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Shenk is majoring in environmental science.

