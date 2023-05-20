Kate Ellyson, a 2020 Palisade High School graduate, will graduate magna cum laude from the University of Arizona, Eller College of Management, WA Franke Honors College, with a bachelor of science in business administration/management/marketing. She will join the Grand Junction Sports Commission as its marketing coordinator.
Evelyn Shenk of Paonia was named to the spring 2023 semester dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Shenk is majoring in environmental science.
Zachary Childress of Whitewater will earned a master of music degree May 21, from the Milton and Lillian Peck School of the Arts, at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Alexis McLeish of Fruita and Elizabeth Wilkinson of Grand Junction were named the the winter 2023 semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. President’s list honors for the winter semester went to Benjamin Deringer of Clifton; Tatiana Gabel, Coy Barrentine and Avery Folsom, all of Delta; and Athena Mestas, Sondra Tabares, Madison Hadley, Angela Bramlage, Kayo Cose and Jim Gleason, all of Grand Junction.
Alexus Longo, a 2015 graduate of Palisade High School and 2019 graduate of CU Boulder, was named to the spring 2023 semester dean’s list at State University of New York Binghamton in Binghamton, New York. Longo is studying in the Cognitive and Brain Sciences PhD program at SUNY Binghamton.
Connor Meredith, a 2015 graduate of Palisade High School and 2019 graduate of CU Boulder, defended his doctoral dissertation, “Nilpotence and Dualizability of Algebras of Finite Type” and earned a PhD in mathematics during the spring 2023 semester at CU Boulder.
Brandon Meredith, a 2014 graduate of Palisade High School, was named to the spring 2023 semester dean’s list at Colorado Mesa University. Meredith is working toward a bachelors of science in nursing.