Ariana Q. Sorensen of Paonia graduated from Western State University in Gunnison with a double major in history and political science. She was on the dean’s list the past three semesters.
Sarah Wagler of Rifle was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s honor roll at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas. She is a senior majoring in child and family services.
Atlantis McGowen of Grand Junction earned a bachelor’s degree in investigative forensics May 15 from University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.
Paonia High School graduates excelled recently at Idaho State University track competitions. Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis won the heptathlon with a score of 5,438, the third-highest in ISU history. Her mark ranks her 20th in the nation. Brianna VanVleet earned all-conference honors with a third-place finish.
Kathryn Kennedy, a Fruita Monument High School alum and a third-year Colorado State University Marching Band member, was selected as one of two drum majors for the 2021 marching band season at CSU in Fort Collins. The 250-member band performs regionally and nationally at a number of events. Kennedy was selected based on interviews, conducting demonstrations, and input from the peer leadership team. She plays flute in the CSU Symphonic Band, Flute Choir and several chamber music ensembles. She also served as drum major during her junior and senior years at Fruita Monument HIgh. An Honors Program student at CSU, she is a recipient of numerous scholarships and awards.
Central High School senior Evan Smith is the winner of the Central High class of 1972 49th-year Reunion Scholarship.
Program highlights health care careers
Colorado AHEC Health Occupations Promoting Equity will offer a free program for incoming high school juniors and seniors interested in health care careers.
The program is from 1–5 p.m. July 12–16 at the Mesa County Workforce Center and explores a variety of health occupations programs at the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus.
Students from rural (or other backgrounds underrepresented in medicine) are encouraged to apply for the HOPE Summer Institute.
Go to formstack.io/0A180 for information and to apply.
