Area students were named to the winter semester 2021 president’s list and dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Those on the president’s list are Alexandra Thurstin of Clifton; Kori-Marie Sherburne and Megan Gaytan, both of Rifle; and Karen Melott, Blake Walker, Georgina Binkley, Morgan Huff, Justin Slaugh and Anthony Lee, all of Grand Junction.
Those on the dean’s list are Talia Cooney, Brendan Dougherty, John Lamora and Jacob Chermok, all of Grand Junction.
Jacob Weaver of Fruita has accepted an invitation to the Austin Peay State University President’s Emerging Leader Program. The Clarksville, Tennessee, university offers the program with a scholarship to 20 incoming first-year students each year after a rigorous selection process that includes essays, interviews and a review of past leadership experiences.
Marla Garibay of Grand Junction and Alyssa Hoyt of Parachute earned the spring 2021 semester honor of Academic Excellence from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
Reganne McIntire of Cedaredge was named to the spring 2021 semester president’s list at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
