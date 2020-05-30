Maxxwell Demann of Rifle was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Milan Haupt of Grand Junction was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Tyler Courtney, a Grand Junction High School graduate, graduated May 22 from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics and a commission as a U.S. Navy Ensign.
Trista Wyckoff of Grand Junction, graduated with a doctorate degree in physical therapy from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
Fruita Monument High School graduating senior Lyndee Ortega received a $3,250 PEO Colorado State scholarship. She will attend Colorado Mesa University, majoring in forensic science.
Redlands Lions Club scholarships
Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each were awarded by the Redlands Lions Club to four deserving students enrolled at Colorado Mesa University for the 2020–21 school year.
Savanah Spach, nursing major, Central High School graduate.
Anika Roelands, psychology/counseling major, Fruita Monument High School graduate.
Bevan Clauson, English/pre-secondary education major, Fruita Monument High School graduate.
Brittany Lara, English/pre-secondary education major, Central High School graduate.
n
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.