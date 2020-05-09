Hannah Marie Jorgenson of Grand Junction earned a bachelor’s degree in history/public history from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
David Gibb of Grand Junction earned a bachelor’s degree from Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
Matthew Gallegos of Grand Junction is a graduate recipient of the The Saint Catherine Medal for Student Achievement from University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The medal is an annual award for presentation at colleges and universities affiliated with Kappa Gamma Pi, the National Catholic College Graduate Honor Society. Students are nominated by faculty and selected by a committee and must exemplify leadership, service, and the ideals of a Catholic education.
Hi Fives’ Robotic Team earns awards
Although regional, national and international robotics competitions were canceled this year because of COVID-19, FIRST robotics community awarded a number of regional prizes.
For the third time in four years The Hi Fives FIRST Team 4944 has received the Regional Chairman’s Award, which recognized teams that have the greatest impact on their community. This year, Hi Hives was awarded the blue banner from the Colorado Regional.
“We are humbled and honored to be singled out for this award as so many of the teams do such great things. We will continue to strive to grow the FIRST community and to be champions of all the values FIRST represents,” a news release said.
Despite the competition season being canceled before the team had a chance to compete this year, “we have had a lot of successes in our robotics season,” the release said.
The students built a “truly amazing robot this year” and “when we didn’t get the chance to take it to competition, we shifted our focus,” the release said.
“Many of our students took personal initiative to start manufacturing PPE or helping out in the community. We also had students team up with the Grand Junction Makerspace to manufacture face shields and strain relief bands for face masks.”
Fruita 8/9 student shares sentiments
Auna Bramer, a freshman at Fruita 8/9 School, wrote this poem for her class, capturing the way a lot of students and teachers are probably feeling right now about the 2019–20 spring semester:
SCHOOL DITCHED ME
School ditched me
I used to whine about early mornings
Riding the hot bumpy and uncomfortable bus,
Miles to school
That was before I knew
That school could ditch me
I used to hate the amount of work
Being told to be quiet when talking to friends
Moments of silence
That was before I knew
That school could ditch me
I used to hate the pain in my hand after writing
Essays, poems, equations, history lessons,
Late nights studying
That was before I knew
That school could ditch me
I now miss waking up at 6:00 am
Walking a few blocks to the bus stop
Saying good morning to the driver
Because now I know
That school can ditch me
I now miss the amount of work
Having something to do, stability
Moments of silence
Because now I know
That school can ditch me
I now miss the pain in my hand after writing
Essays, poems, equations, history lessons
Late nights studying
Because now I know
That school can ditch me