Aaron Margosian of Grand Junction was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Biola University in La Mirada, California.
Samantha Wessel of Grand Junction graduated Oct. 21 with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Central hosting ‘Holiday Heroes’
Central High School Student Senate will host an event to provide donated items of free clothes and toys to families in need.
“Holiday Heroes is a way to give back to our community and support people in need,” a news release said.
“This is a nonprofit event and student-led and organized. We are collecting donations throughout the valley in support of this program.”
The event will take place from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Dec. 10, in Central High School’s gymnasium. Anyone who would like to donate items can find collection boxes in the front of the main office at Central or the counseling office. Other boxes are at Dual Immersion Academy, Fruitvale, Thunder Mountain, Chatfield, Chipeta, Pear Park, and Rocky Mountain elementary schools as well as Bookcliff and Grand Mesa middle schools, Runway Fashion, Harmony Thrift Store, and Stretch a Dollar.
