Christa Wacks of Delta, Crystal Brault of Grand Junction and Laura Gutierrez of New Castle were named to the summer 2022 semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Tatiana Gabel of Delta, Maxwell Iverson of Fruita, Michael Miller of Glenwood Springs and Aliyah Armendariz and Liesen Crow, both of Grand Junction, were named to the summer 2022 semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
AP Capstone Diplomas awarded
Fruita Monument High School 2022 graduates Carson Garcia, Jadyn Heil, Emily Staton, Ethan Veek and Taylor Wall earned the AP Capstone Diploma during the 2021–22 school year.
“The AP Capstone Diploma program helps students develop the critical thinking, research, collaboration, and presentation skills that are critical for academic success,” a news release said.
In the college readiness program, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and on four additional AP Exams.
Information on service academies
The U.S. Service Academy, ROTC and Congressional Information Event will take place online from 5:30–7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
The event is hosted by the five Service Academies — U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Coast Guard Academy — and the four college ROTC Programs — Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy.
The event provides an opportunity for parents and students to learn about the various Academy and ROTC/NROTC application processes; what it’s like to attend a military academy or ROTC/NROTC program; and details about serving as a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces.
Participants can hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations regarding how they can assist students gain a nomination to a Service Academy.
Military Service Academies are federally funded institutions. Students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and medical coverage.