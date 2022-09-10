Christa Wacks of Delta, Crystal Brault of Grand Junction and Laura Gutierrez of New Castle were named to the summer 2022 semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Tatiana Gabel of Delta, Maxwell Iverson of Fruita, Michael Miller of Glenwood Springs and Aliyah Armendariz and Liesen Crow, both of Grand Junction, were named to the summer 2022 semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.