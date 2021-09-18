Truth Hafey of Grand Junction was named to the summer 2021 semester dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Nathan Pesta of Grand Junction was named to the summer 2021 semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Area students were named to the summer 2021 semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. They are Georgina Binkley, Brandon Ricks and Justin Slaugh all of Grand Junction; Felicia Sabartinelli of Delta; Scott Dooling and Cassandra Brueckmann, both of Parachute; and Anona Lofton of Fruita.
Joshua J. Erkman of Loma was named to the summer 2021 semester scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
Samuel W. Preston of Montrose was named a National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalist in the 67th annual competition.
Preston is among 16,000 high school semifinalists who have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million, that will be offered in the spring.
