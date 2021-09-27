For Jourdyn James-Husband, growing up always felt like living in a bubble.
That’s because James-Husband, who prefers the pronouns he/they, was coming to terms with their gender and sexual identity in middle and high school. While living with lesbian grandmothers and having support from a high school theater teacher, support away from home was difficult to come by.
Whenever the 18-year-old transgender gay man was not on stage or at home, James-Husband mostly felt alone and unwelcome in the Grand Valley.
“I think we need a lot more resources for kids who are LGBTQ+,” James-Husband said. “We just have to sit and suffer because we don’t have enough options.”
James-Husband’s frustrations are shared by many in the LGBTQ+ community and allies.
Those in the LGBTQ+ community who are of legal age and love to hit up a bar have plenty of spots in town to meet other members of the community.
However, those spots are inherently inaccessible to some.
“You have to be 21 and older and comfortable being in an environment where there’s alcohol. I know some people are in sober spaces, and a bar is not a place they want to be,” said Devin Pinkston, a counselor with Identity Insights Counseling in Grand Junction, who specializes in gender and sexual identity. “I think a lack of teen spaces is an issue, too.”
Pinkston works with many in the LGBTQ+ community and aims to be a resource to them. Through her blog on the business’ website, she also wants to raise awareness for resources.
In one post, she lists all of the queer and trans-friendly services on the Western Slope, but it’s a relatively small list and highlights what she views as a dearth of resources.
Advocates say the issue is particularly important because LGBTQ+ youth tend to be one of the most vulnerable communities.
A 2016 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 29.4% of LGBTQ+ youth (and 13.7% of questioning youth) had attempted suicide in the previous 12 months.
That same study found only 6.4% of heterosexual youth had done so.
“Queer kids aren’t more likely to commit suicide because they’re gay; it’s because they don’t feel accepted,” said Heidi Hess, director of Colorado West Pride.
GROWING SUPPORT
James-Husband never felt accepted by peers. In middle school, they were often mocked by teachers and students.
In high school, everything changed in theater class.
Whether it was acting or working as a stagehand, James-Husband was at home there, thanks to teacher Amanda Marshall.
“I want to be a theater teacher because of her. She helped me with everything. She’s a parental figure I don’t think I had growing up. Someone who listens constantly, someone who gives you their time and takes care of you,” James-Husband said. “Having that kind of support was new, I never had that support from a teacher. Without her, I don’t know where I’d be.”
SAFE AT SCHOOL
Serenity Santistevan is a counselor at Grand Junction High School and adviser for the school’s Gay Straight Alliance (GSA).
The GSA is a support group for children who are LGBTQ+ community and allies. She has been at the school for 11 years and recognizes persistent misunderstandings, bullying and isolation of the LGBTQ+ community.
That feeling was exacerbated for the kids during COVID-19, she said.
When school was remote-only in spring 2020, many LGTBQ+ kids may have been at home where they felt unaccepted.
And though school was mostly in session last year, Santistevan could not host GSA because extracurricular activities were not allowed.
She noticed specifically non-binary kids — meaning they don’t identify as male or female — stopped coming to school.
“I think we need to educate kids and adults on these topics. When I was growing up, we didn’t talk about gender and sexual identity. We’re finding out more how hurtful it is when these kids don’t feel accepted,” she said. “With the GSA, we tell the kids that it’s OK to be different.”
Santistevan did say that the school culture has drastically improved in recent years.
That growth was evident at the last Grand Junction High homecoming parade.
“We were finally able to bring it back after so many years and we had an active GSA. We were right there marching with everyone else, and someone was handing out Pride flags,” Santistevan said, holding back tears. “These kids were terrified that they would be discriminated against, and now you could see people waving Pride flags. To know they were supported, they felt they could be open. I think the culture is shifting in a positive way.”
James-Husband, meanwhile, has joined Colorado Mesa University’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance, essentially a GSA renamed to be more inclusive.
With that group, James-Husband and other students make concerted efforts to educate the campus on the LGBTQ+ community.
“We talk about issues going on within our club and community as a whole. I want to give a talk on the importance of pronouns, how to use them and what different pronouns mean,” they said.
Pinkston, meanwhile, has also noticed more medical services that offer gender confirmation surgeries and specialize in LGBTQ+ mental health.
Feeling fully free and open in the Grand Valley is James-Husband’s goal. They aren’t there yet, but they feel closer every day.
Because of that, they want other kids to know that there is hope and help for them.
“As you continue the fight, it’s going to be hard. You’re going to feel like no one is there, and you’re going to feel like you’re in your own bubble and no one may understand what it’s like to be you. But people will understand in the future and accept you,” James-Husband said.
“It’s going to be hard to get there, but it’s going to get there. You’re going to come across those teachers who want to help you, or parents, co-workers, or best friends who do the same. You just have to wait, and waiting is the most painful thing. But eventually, you’re going to feel free.”