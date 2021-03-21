For a few hours on Wednesday, Grand Mesa Middle School, at 585 31 1/2 Road., became the Grand Valley’s own Kennedy Space Center.
Students from School District 51 middle schools launched missiles into the cosmos for the MESA Club rocket launch.
Well, the rockets were made from duct tape, cardboard, plastic and two-liter soda bottles and they only traveled 50 feet or so in the air before landing. But judging from the students and parents’ reactions, you would think they were going where no human has before.
“It just fills my heart, I love it. The fact that they’re excited and having fun with it, that’s how we get them to join,” said Jessica Wood, a math teacher at Grand Mesa and MESA Club sponsor. “It’s gotta be my favorite competition so far. The kids can really grasp the building concept. They really got into it, understood it and got creative with it.”
MESA Club, which stands for Math Engineering Science Achievement, is a national STEM education program for students from kindergarten through college.
This year’s launch had some added excitement because last year’s was canceled at the last minute because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wood said.
This year, six middle schools participated — Grand Mesa, Mount Garfield Middle School, Redlands Middle School, Fruita Middle School, East Middle School and West Middle School. Each school would fire off in their own waves. Students in groups of two or three rockets were timed for how long they stayed airborne.
Larry White, a computer science teacher at Grand Mesa and MESA Club sponsor, would call each school and group for their turn.
To yield the best results, rockets were partially filled with water and then hooked up to a launcher that pumped about 90 pounds per square inch of pressure into the bottle.
After a few seconds, students would yank a cord and their rockets would fly.
“It’s the idea that you’re exchanging energy from the air and water in the bottle, which is pressurized,” White said. “When that is released, the water then acts as a propellant.”
With each takeoff, the students’ eyes were glued to the rockets as they soared.
Candy was handed out to those with the most impressive rockets, the best times and coolest designs.
First place finishers earned their own plane ride.
Trayce Bornschein, 12, and his partner won two awards for their rocket, Falcon 9.
The candy was a nice treat, but his favorite part was the experience.
“I stayed up until midnight last night painting it and putting on the finishing touches,” he said. “It felt amazing knowing that I did a good job and that it actually worked.”