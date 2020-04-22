Area student activists had big plans for an Earth Day spirit week to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which is today.
“We were planning multiple, in-person events like community hikes and stuff like that,” said August Pomrenke, a Palisade High School junior and member of Grand Valley Students United, an activist group made up of dozens of students from area high schools.
But those plans were made earlier this year. As in pre-pandemic.
COVID-19 and the stay-at-home and social-distancing directives that came with it forced a shift in how the group’s week-long activities marking Earth Day are being conducted.
“Most of our event is being held virtually, through Facebook and Instagram,” Pomrenke said.
A highlight of the week’s events is tonight’s Earth Day webinar that will be livestreamed on the group’s Facebook page, where a Zoom meeting link also will be posted by today. The event, which is open to the public, will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and feature two panels, the first focusing on policy, legislation and advocacy, and the second on reducing waste generation and carbon impacts on a personal level. Anna Stout, a Grand Junction City Council member, will be among the speakers for the first panel, and the second will feature Cassie Fenton, a Colorado Mesa University professor, and Sarah Shrader, co-owner of Bonsai Design, who also is designing an outdoor recreation industry studies program at CMU.
Pomrenke said Grand Valley Students United had planned to focus more this week on the climate crisis, but in light of the COVID-19 outbreak decided to instead concentrate on what people can do in their own homes in terms of sustainable living.
The group’s week started with Make a Meal Monday, with an emphasis on how food choices affect the environment, and a livestream featuring chef Josh Niernberg, owner of Bin 707 in Grand Junction.
The group encouraged people to “Take a Hike Tuesday,” partnering on social media with Pattie Gonia, a drag queen and environmental/outdoors advocate.
Green Thumb Thursday is scheduled to include the release of an Instagram video on the sustainability and green thumb practices of Field to Fork Farm in Palisade, and Follow-Up Friday will focus on communicating with legislators to pursue policy change.
Pomrenke said the student-based West Slope Youth Vote, a program of the Western Colorado Alliance, is a partner in Friday’s event.
Also, the student-run Sustainability Council at CMU is promoting all of Grand Valley Students United’s events this week to help them reach a larger audience. The council’s president, CMU senior Jill Klinger, said the council is best-known for its Earth Week activities, but those don’t translate well to an online format. It had to cancel plans for things such as a pop-up thrift store and bike-repair stand and a river cleanup.
“It is sad,” Klinger said. “This is my last year with the council and I was really looking forward to doing all the Earth Week events. But, you know, it is what it is. There’s definitely worse things going on than me not getting to do these events. I’m glad we figured out a way to transfer it to being virtual.”
Meanwhile, the council has been able to forge ahead this spring with a new weekly program to provide garden starter kits to the community. It started those distributions Tuesday, in coordination with the Grand Junction Mutual Aid Facebook group’s weekly distribution days each Tuesday, when people can drop off donations and pick up needed items at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 536 Ouray Avenue. There, people can donate seeds, garden supplies and other items for growing food to Sustainability Council volunteers.
“We package it up and give it out to those who need it,” Klinger said.